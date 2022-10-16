UrduPoint.com

Bye Elections NA 157: Polling Process Commences Amid Tight Security Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Bye Elections NA 157: Polling process commences amid tight security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Polling process for bye-elections in NA 157 on Sunday started amid tight security arrangements here.

About 462,205 voters will exercise their right to vote in bye elections NA 157 wherein a tough contest is likely between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani (son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani) and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi (daughter of Shah Mahmood Qureshi).

According to official sources, the number of male and female voters are 247,920 and 214,285 respectively.

A total of 264 polling stations have been established for smooth conduct of the elections.

Overall, eight candidates are contesting elections in the constituency. During Elections 2018, Makhdoom Zain Hussain had won the national assembly by securing 77,373 votes. However, Syed Ali Musa Gillani (PPP) and Abdul Ghaffar Dogar (PML N) remained at second position and third position by achieving 70,778 and 62,082 votes respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Vote Male Mehar Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 NA-157

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

10 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.