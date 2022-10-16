Bye Elections NA 157: Polling process commences amid tight security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Polling process for bye-elections in NA 157 on Sunday started amid tight security arrangements here.

About 462,205 voters will exercise their right to vote in bye elections NA 157 wherein a tough contest is likely between Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani (son of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani) and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi (daughter of Shah Mahmood Qureshi).

According to official sources, the number of male and female voters are 247,920 and 214,285 respectively.

A total of 264 polling stations have been established for smooth conduct of the elections.

Overall, eight candidates are contesting elections in the constituency. During Elections 2018, Makhdoom Zain Hussain had won the national assembly by securing 77,373 votes. However, Syed Ali Musa Gillani (PPP) and Abdul Ghaffar Dogar (PML N) remained at second position and third position by achieving 70,778 and 62,082 votes respectively.