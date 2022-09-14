Bye-polls in 12 constituencies on Oct 16, Karachi LG elections on 23 Oct: ECP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The by-elections in nine national and three provincial assembly Constituencies would be held on October 16, 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, the ECP had fixed October 9 for holding by-elections in one national and three provincial constituencies, however, later decided to change the polling date as the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) was also likely to fall on the polling day.

The latest decision to revise the date was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court (Multan Bench) had also directed the ECP to change the polling date due to Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW).

Now the elections in NA-157, Multan IV, NA-22, Mardan III, NA-24, Charsadda II, NA- 31, Peshawar V, NA-45, Kurram I, NA-108, Faisalabad VIII, NA-118, Nankana Sahib II, NA-237, Malir II, NA-239, Korangi, Karachi, PP-139, Sheikhupura, PP- 241 Bahawalnagar V, and PP-209, Khanewal VII would be held on October 16.

The meeting also decided to hold local government elections in all districts of Karachi division on October 23.

The meeting also sought a report from provincial government, Election Commissioner Sindh for fixing polling date for local government elections in Hyderabad division.

Members of ECP, Secretary Election Commission and other senior officers also attended the meeting.