Bye polls in NA 249 to be held on April 29; clarifies CEC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan while declining the requests for postponement of bye elections in National Assembly constituency NA 249 Karachi West II announced to hold polling on April 29.

The provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chouhan, here on Friday, informed that Chief Election Commissioner in a letter clarified that bye elections in the constituency would be held as per schedule.

The CEC has also ordered strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs during the by-polls while it was also learnt that special staff will also be deployed for implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

The number of registered voters in the constituency is 339,591 which include 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters. As many as 276 polling stations consisting of 796 polling booths to be set up for bye-elections of them 458 were for male and 338 for female voters.

The election campaign in the constituency would be culminated at midnight falling between April 27 and 28.

After resignation of PTI's Faisal Vawda last month, the ECP had announced the schedule for by-polls in NA-249.