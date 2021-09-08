Bye-polls on LA-III, LA-12 to be held on Oct 10: AJK EC

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Election Commission (EC) Wednesday announced the schedule for holding bye-elections on two vacant seats LA-III (Mirpur-3) and LA-12 (Charhoi – Kotli district) on October 10.

The AJK EC sources told APP that both of the seats had fallen vacant following election of Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the AJK president and withdrawal from one out of two seats by Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin – who had simultaneously won the polls from Kotli and Charhoi Constituencies in general elections on July 25, 2021.

Likewise Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry had won the elections from Mirpur City Constituency LA-3. He, later, withdrew from the seat following his election as AJK president.

According to the schedule nomination papers could be filed with the returning officers concerned in both of the constituencies by September 13, till 4 pm.