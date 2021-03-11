UrduPoint.com
Bye-polls On NA-249 Karachi On April 29 : Sindh Election Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Bye-polls on NA-249 Karachi on April 29 : Sindh Election Commissioner

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the schedule for holding bye-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi West-II, which was left vacant due to the resignation of Muhammad Faisal Vawda, said Sindh Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the provincial election commission Sindh here, Ijaz Anwar Chauhan said that Regional Election Commissioner Karachi Syed Nadeem Haider has been appointed as District Returning Officer (DRO).

District Election Commissioner Korangi Muhammad Sajjad Khattak has been appointed as Returning Officer and Assistant Commission district Keamari Karachi Abdul Hunain Bhutto and District education Officer (Primary / Elementary) West Karachi, Shahid Hussain Sheikh as Assistant Returning Officers, he said.

According to the election schedule, the public notice for the bye-polls will be issued by the Returning Officer on March 12.

The nomination papers will be received and filed by the candidates from March 13 to 17.

The Names of the candidates who have submitted nomination papers will be displayed on March 18 while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be performed till March 25.

The deadline for filing appeals against the decisions of RO regarding accepting or rejecting the nomination papers is March 29.

The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal is April 5.

The candidates may withdraw their candidature by April 7.

The candidates would be allotted election symbols on April 8 and polling will be held on April 29.

