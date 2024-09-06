BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Defense Day, a grand ceremony was organized under the auspices of the Bajaur Youth Organization (BYO), attended by hundreds of enthusiastic youth.

Chairman of the Bajaur Youth Organization, Muaz Khan, addressed the event, paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation.

In his speech, Muaz Khan said, "Defense Day reminds us of the unparalleled sacrifices made by our armed forces and civilians, who safeguarded the integrity of our homeland.

Today is a day to renew our commitment to protect and develop our country under all circumstances."

He further urged, "The youth of Bajaur should play an active role in the prosperity and development of the country and strive to excel in every field."

The young participants at the event also recognized the significance of the day with great enthusiasm and expressed their commitment to serve Pakistan. The program concluded with the national anthem and prayers for the martyrs.

APP/vak