BZAC Announces To End Demonstration

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A delegation of Balochistan Zamindar Action Committee (BZAC) led by Chairman of BZAC, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Ahmed called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana where BZAC announced to end their protest on Friday.

Delegation headed by MPA Malik Naseer Shahwani apprised the Chief Secretary about prolong power load shedding and other issues of farmers of Balochistan which were being faced by them in respective areas in detail during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Balochistan assured the delegation that power load shedding issues would be addressed as soon as possible for interest of Agriculture Sector.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan also took strict notice of prolong electricity load shedding and order to ensure supply of power in respective areas with the aim to save ready crops from damaging.

On the occasion, Balochistan Zamindar Action Committee also announced to end their protest after ensuring that their issues to be addressed soon by the CS.

Chief Secretary also assured BZAC that incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was paying special attention to resolve cultivators' problems.

While farmers are playing positive role in stability of economy of the country and the province he said that majority of people are depended on Agriculture and Livestock therefore government was taking all possible measures to promote both sectors for wider interest of the province.

Chief Secretary also thanked the BZAC for ending their demonstration which was positive measures for people of the areas.

