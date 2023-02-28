UrduPoint.com

BZU 16th Convocation To Be Held On March 10

February 28, 2023

BZU 16th convocation to be held on March 10

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) 10th convocation will be organized on March 10 wherein degrees and certificates will be awarded to graduates.

A meeting of Deans, Chairmen and administrative officers was held under the chairmanship of Pro VC, Dr Muhamamd Ali to review the arrangements. Among others,  Registrar, Zubair Khan, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah and treasurer. Safdar Abbas attended.

The Pro VC issued directions to heads of administrative committees and controller examinations regarding degrees, certificates and medals.

 Meanwhile, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) revised the fee schedule for  Associate Degree of Science(ADS) and Associate Degree of Arts (ASA) for  2022-24 and repeaters session 2021-23.

A spokesperson for BZU said that aspirants may submit fees by March 13 with single fee and double fee by March 20 according to the revised schedule. Triple fee can be deposited one week before the commencement of the examination,  he concluded.

