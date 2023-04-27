BZU 17th convocation to be held next month

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) 17th convocation will be organized on May 10 to award degrees and medals

Punjab Governor, Baligh Ur Rehman who is also the chancellor of BZU, is likely to grace the ceremony as chief guest whileVC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah will preside over.

The VC has consituted different committees to finalize the arrangements.

PhD, M. Phil scholars and Master level graduates will be awarded degrees and gold models for taking positions.