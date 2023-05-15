UrduPoint.com

BZU Academic Council Plans Not To Launch Weekend Classes Without HEC Approval

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2023 | 09:13 PM

BZU Academic Council plans not to launch weekend classes without HEC approval

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Academic Council on Monday decided not to launch weekend classes without the approval of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Academic Council on Monday decided not to launch weekend classes without the approval of the Higher education Commission (HEC).

The council which met under the chairmanship of VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, was attended by Layyah University VC, Dr Hakumat Ali as a member, Deans, Directors, Chairmen and BZU Registrar, Zubair Khan who also acted as secretary to it.

The council gave the go-ahead to the elevation Agronomy department as the Institute of Agronomy and referred other such cases to the faculty board.

It was also decided to change t name of deptt of Information Technology to the Department of Information and Communication Technology beside the board faculty of Law and library committee.

The HEC graduate and BZU 2023 policies were also sanctioned in the council in addition to launching internship programmes in different departments.

BSC Energy Engineering Technology was also planned besides short courses in various subjects keeping in view HEC policy.

Related Topics

Technology Muhammad Ali Bahauddin Zakariya University HEC

Recent Stories

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

BISE issues revised schedule for SSC

12 minutes ago
 Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top p ..

Bringing reforms in KP's judicial system her top priority: PHC CJ

9 minutes ago
 China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 ..

China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1 : report

9 minutes ago
 Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

Stocks skittish on US data shock, debt standoff

9 minutes ago
 Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various dep ..

Secretary Culture visits SLA, inspects various departments

9 minutes ago
 RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commerci ..

RDA gives two weeks to regularize illegal commercial buildings in 14 days

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.