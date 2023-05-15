BZU Academic Council plans not to launch weekend classes without HEC approval

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Academic Council on Monday decided not to launch weekend classes without the approval of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

The council which met under the chairmanship of VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, was attended by Layyah University VC, Dr Hakumat Ali as a member, Deans, Directors, Chairmen and BZU Registrar, Zubair Khan who also acted as secretary to it.

The council gave the go-ahead to the elevation Agronomy department as the Institute of Agronomy and referred other such cases to the faculty board.

It was also decided to change t name of deptt of Information Technology to the Department of Information and Communication Technology beside the board faculty of Law and library committee.

The HEC graduate and BZU 2023 policies were also sanctioned in the council in addition to launching internship programmes in different departments.

BSC Energy Engineering Technology was also planned besides short courses in various subjects keeping in view HEC policy.