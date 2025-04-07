Open Menu

BZU Administration Evicts Illegal Occupants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

The administration of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has taken a significant step by launching a operation against illegal occupants in the university colony immediately after Eid holidays

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The administration of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has taken a significant step by launching a operation against illegal occupants in the university colony immediately after Eid holidays.

According to sources, several individuals had been residing unlawfully in staff houses.

Taking serious notice of the situation, the university administration ensured the immediate eviction of these unauthorized occupants.

The vacated houses have now been allotted to eligible employees strictly on merit. The administration emphasized that the rule of law and institutional authority will be upheld at all costs.

In an official statement, the university clarified that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in such violations. It further assured that no irregularities would be tolerated in the future, and transparency in all allotments will remain a top priority.

