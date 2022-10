BZU advanced studies, research board meets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Advanced Studies & Research Board met under the chairmanship of VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi here on Wednesday.

M.Phil and PhD cases came under discussion in the meeting.

The board unanimously approved registration of cases and awarding Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees to scholars.

Deans Dr Masood Akhtar, Dr Abdur Rahim, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Hakumat Ali, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, Dr Aqeela Bashir, Dr Suhaib Qudoos, Dr Javid Silyana, Addl Registrar, Ejaz Ahmed and other attended the meeting, says a news release issued here.