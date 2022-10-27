UrduPoint.com

BZU Announces MSc, Pak Studies, Psychology Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BZU announces MSc, Pak Studies, Psychology results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the result of MSc Pakistan Studies, First annual examination 2021.

A BZU spokesperson said here on Thursday, a total of 321 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 242 cleared the exam.

Overall, the pass percentage was recorded at 75.39 percent.

The varsity also declared the result of MSc Psychology Part-1 First annual examination 2021. A total of 303 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 240 were successful. Overall, the pass percentage was recorded at 79.21 percent, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.