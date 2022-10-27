BZU announces MSc, Pak Studies, Psychology results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the result of MSc Pakistan Studies, First annual examination 2021.

A BZU spokesperson said here on Thursday, a total of 321 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 242 cleared the exam.

Overall, the pass percentage was recorded at 75.39 percent.

The varsity also declared the result of MSc Psychology Part-1 First annual examination 2021. A total of 303 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 240 were successful. Overall, the pass percentage was recorded at 79.21 percent, he concluded.