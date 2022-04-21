BZU announces Science, Arts associate degree results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) declared annual 2021 results of Associate Degree of Science and Arts here on Thursday.

Controller Examination Dr Aman Ullah, announcing the results, said that in Associate Degree of Arts, a total of 14013 candidates appeared while 6057 got through the examination showing a pass percentage of 43.22 pc.

In the Associate Degree of Science, as many as 9916 aspirants sat for exams whereas 5202 registered a pass percentage of 52.46 pc, he informed.

Exactly 12 Unfair Means Cases (UMC) were reported during the exams, he said adding that all of these have been decided so far.

In Arts, Students of private institutions outshone regular students by grabbing top positions while in Science, both govt and private college students clinched positions.

According to statistical data, in Associate Degree of Science, Nazish Mumtaz of City College Multan clinched first position by scouring 721 marks, Komal Iqbal bagged second position by getting 710 marks, while Iqra of City College Multan secured third position with 703 marks and Bakhtawar Majeed of Rise College secured fourth position by 696 marks and Muhammad Zahid of Govt College Mianchannu got fifth position by 691.

In Associate Degree of Arts Muqaddas Usman received first position by getting 666 marks; Ayesha Sadaf grabbed second position by securing 654 marks, Maria Hameed and Maha Afzal shared third positions by 642 marks whereas Iram Hassan clinched fourth position by 637 marks and Hassan Nawaz stood fifth by securing 634 marks.

Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Manssor Akbar Kundi addressing the result declaration ceremony congratulated the position holders, their parents and teachers on this great success.

He also highlighted the efforts of the Controller Examination team for compiling the results and said that it was a great challenge for the varsity.

He distributed cash prizes among the top five position-holders of Science and Arts groups.

Later, The cash prizes for the position-holders of Rs 50,000 for standing first , Rs 40,000 for second position Rs 30,000 for third position, Rs 20.000 for fourth position and Rs 10,000 for fifth position were disbursed.