BZU Awards Degrees To 10138 Graduates In 17th Convocation

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BZU awards degrees to 10138 graduates in 17th convocation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) awarded degrees and certificates among 10,138 graduates of the 2017-18 session besides decorating 389 toppers with gold medals in its 17th convocation here on Wednesday.

The convocation was organized at Jinnah Auditorium wherein BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah was the chief guest while Govt Sadiq College Women University, VC Dr Saiqa Imtiaz, Registrar Zubair Khan, Controller Examination, Dr Aman Ullah, Deans, Directors, Chairmen and jubilant parents and students were in attendance.

As many as 17 PhD scholars were also honoured with degrees during the convocation.

Addressing the convocation, BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah felicitated the parents and the graduates.

He said that materialism and wealth should not be criteria for honour and respect but rather knowledge, piousness, fear and love of God and self-restraint.

He advised the graduates to respect and care for their parents who made them able to achieve something in life and added that now it was time to repay them.

The VC hoped that the graduating students would serve the country and earn a good name of BZU and themselves.

He thanked Governor Punjab, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, who is also chancellor of the varsity, for extending his cooperation for organizing two convocations within a short period of time.

In his welcome address, Dean Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Uzair congratulated the graduates and highlighted BZU's achievements in different fields.

He said that BZU graduates were not only serving in the country but also earning a good name globally.

Among others, Deans Dr Farooq Zain, Dr Abid Kharal, Dr Abdul Raheem, Director Institute of Communications, Dr Shahzad, Director Institute of food Sciences, Dr Saeed Sheikh, President ASA, Dr Muhammad Riaz, and a large number of faculty members were also present.

