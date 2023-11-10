BZU awards degrees to over 11,000 graduates at 18th convocation

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) awarded degrees and certificates to over 11,000 graduates of the 2019-20 session and decorated 370 toppers with gold medals at its 18th convocation on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) awarded degrees and certificates to over 11,000 graduates of the 2019-20 session and decorated 370 toppers with gold medals at its 18th convocation on Friday.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest at the convocation, which was held in the Jinnah Auditorium. Registrar Zubair Khan, Controller Examination Dr. Aman Ullah, Deans, Directors, Chairmen, and jubilant parents and students were also in attendance.

As many as 75 PhD scholars were also honored with degrees during the convocation.

Addressing the convocation, Governor Rehman felicitated the parents and graduates. He stated that youth was the future of the country and advised them not to believe in hearsay, but rather to verify anything they come to know. He also advised them not to be part of any propaganda.

Governor Rehman reminded the graduates to respect and care for their parents, who made them able to achieve something in life. He added that now it was time to repay them. He also asked them to value time and not to waste it.

Earlier in his welcome address, BZU Vice Chancellor Dr. M. Ali Shah expressed hope that the graduating students would serve the country and earn a good name for BZU and themselves. He thanked Governor Rehman, who is also the chancellor of the university, for extending his cooperation for organizing convocations in a short span of time.

Deans Dr. Shaukat Malik, Dr. Farooq Zain, Dr. Abdul Raheem, Director Institute of Communications Dr. Shahzad, Director Institute of food Sciences, President ASA Dr. Muhammad Riaz, and a large number of faculty members were also present at the convocation.