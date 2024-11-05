BZU bus hits girl to death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A girl died while her brother sustained injuries as they were hit by a bus of an educational institute, at Syedwala Bypass, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the girl was identified as Iqra Mehr, daughter of Iqbal. Her brother, Abuzar, sustained injuries. Both were heading to their educational institute on a motorcycle when they were hit by a BZU bus. Police concerned is investigating the incident.