BZU, Cardiff University Sign Agreement For Doctoral Fellowship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A six-month doctoral fellowship agreement has been reached between the school of Journalism, Media and Culture at Cardiff University, UK, and the Institute of Media and Communication Studies at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, for PhD scholars in Mass Communication.
To mark this agreement, a ceremony was held at Bahauddin Zakariya University.
Dr. Matt Walsh, Head of the School of Journalism at Cardiff University, has already signed the agreement. Under this agreement, four PhD scholars from the Mass Communication program will be sent to Cardiff University each year as fellows to enhance their academic and research skills.
This agreement will be in effect for the next five years (until 2029) and may be further extended. Notably, an exemption from the English proficiency exam has been granted under this fellowship program.
Scholars participating in this program will have equal access to all academic, extracurricular, research, and recreational facilities at Cardiff University, just like other enrolled students.
Professor Dr. Shehzad Ali, Director of the Institute of Media and Communication Studies, described this agreement as a milestone in the Institute's history. He further mentioned that this agreement would not have been possible without the support and assistance of Professor Dr. Stuart Allan, the former head of the School of Journalism, and the current head, Dr. Matt Walsh. The ceremony was attended by Assistant Professor Dr. Asma Safdar, Assistant Professor Dr. Aqsa Aram Shehzadi, and Program Manager Ayaz Ali Shah, along with PhD students.
