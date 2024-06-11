Open Menu

BZU, Cardiff University Sign Agreement For Doctoral Fellowship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM

BZU, Cardiff University sign agreement for doctoral fellowship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A six-month doctoral fellowship agreement has been reached between the school of Journalism, Media and Culture at Cardiff University, UK, and the Institute of Media and Communication Studies at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, for PhD scholars in Mass Communication.

To mark this agreement, a ceremony was held at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

Dr. Matt Walsh, Head of the School of Journalism at Cardiff University, has already signed the agreement. Under this agreement, four PhD scholars from the Mass Communication program will be sent to Cardiff University each year as fellows to enhance their academic and research skills.

This agreement will be in effect for the next five years (until 2029) and may be further extended. Notably, an exemption from the English proficiency exam has been granted under this fellowship program.

Scholars participating in this program will have equal access to all academic, extracurricular, research, and recreational facilities at Cardiff University, just like other enrolled students.

Professor Dr. Shehzad Ali, Director of the Institute of Media and Communication Studies, described this agreement as a milestone in the Institute's history. He further mentioned that this agreement would not have been possible without the support and assistance of Professor Dr. Stuart Allan, the former head of the School of Journalism, and the current head, Dr. Matt Walsh. The ceremony was attended by Assistant Professor Dr. Asma Safdar, Assistant Professor Dr. Aqsa Aram Shehzadi, and Program Manager Ayaz Ali Shah, along with PhD students.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Multan Cardiff United Kingdom Bahauddin Zakariya University May Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

3 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan