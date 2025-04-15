BZU climate action summit kicks off with youth-driven policy dialogue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A two-day “BZU Climate Action Summit 2025” began today at the Department of Environmental Sciences, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), aiming to engage youths in climate awareness, dialogue, and policy development within the context of Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Green Taxonomy.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Professor Dr. Javed Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Science, as the chief guest. Addressing the students, he said, “Tackling the climate crisis requires more than just government plans — it demands the intellectual and leadership potential of youth. Our policies must include students and vulnerable groups to build a sustainable future.”

The event also featured Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif Ali, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences, Prof. Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Director Institute of Agronomy, and Mr. Amjad Nazir, CEO of Alternate Development Services (ADS), Islamabad. Faculty members, researchers, and students from BZU and other universities participated in large numbers.

Dr. Arif Goheer, NDCs Focal Person at the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan, addressed the opening session online, highlighting national climate priorities and emphasizing the need to involve youth in policymaking.

Dr. Muhammad Dawood, Associate Professor and Summit Focal Person, explained that the summit provides a unique opportunity for students to explore practical aspects of climate policy development.

Key activities on day one included a National Climate Policy Dialogue Simulation where students assumed roles such as farmers, affected communities, environmentalists, industrialists, women representatives, human rights activists, and policymakers to present their views and recommendations.

Later, a model session of the UN Climate Assembly was held, where students represented countries including the USA, China, Pakistan, EU, African Union, India, Saudi Arabia, and SIDS, delivering well-researched speeches on global climate policy.

The summit is jointly organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences, Department of Agricultural Engineering, and Institute of Agronomy, in collaboration with Alternate Development Services (ADS), Islamabad.

Day two of the summit (April 16) will feature a documentary competition, student-expert interaction, and a prize and certificate distribution ceremony.