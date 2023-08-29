Open Menu

BZU Decides To Implement HEC Admission Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Academic Council of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) decided on Tuesday to implement Higher Education Commission (HEC) admission policy 2023 for graduate programmes from next session

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Academic Council of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) decided on Tuesday to implement Higher education Commission (HEC) admission policy 2023 for graduate programmes from next session.

The decision was made during the meeting of academic council which met under the chairmanship of BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah and was attended by Registrar, Dr Zubair Khan,Controller Examination, DrAman Ullah, Deans, Directors, Chairmen besides Dr M. Uzair, Dr Saeed Sheikh, Dr Sohaib Qudoos, Dr Hassan Bucha and others.

It also decided to implrment the policy to BZU affiliated colleges.

Earlier, a detailed discussion was held in this connection.

Speaking on the occasion, BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah said that faculty should play its role for getting more and more students admitted in the varsity adding that it is the biggest varsity of the region and its ssrvisces are tremedous for it.

He shed light on his efforts to improve the infrastructure and set an excellent system of cleanliness.

