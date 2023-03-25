UrduPoint.com

BZU Decides To Terminate Absent Teachers

Syndicate Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) decided to terminate teachers who went abroad and did not return within the stipulated time period

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Syndicate Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) decided to terminate teachers who went abroad and did not return within the stipulated time period.

The meeting of Syndicate was headed by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali and attended by members Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim, Prof Zia Ul Qayyum, Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, Dr Shumaila Khaliq, Dr Farhat Zafar, Registrar Muhammad Zubair Khan and some others, held here on Saturday.

The syndicate took many important decisions including approval of minutes of the meeting of the previous selection board which included the promotion of teachers and many other officers.

It also restored the condition of experience of M.Phil under HEC Policy 2015. The syndicate instructed early completion of inquiry against the ex-Director Distance Learning Programme.

It also agreed to conduct a financial audit from government representatives.

A committee was also established for giving the final shape to the service structure.

The VC was also given a promotion in grade 22. It was also decided to keep providing facility education to students of Law in Multan, Vehari, and Dera Ghazi Khan in matters pertaining to already approved or suspended Law Colleges.

The teachers who went abroad did not return within the stipulated time period. They will be served final notices for a personal hearing. Their absences will be published in newspapers and then they would be terminated from their jobs.

The meeting also decided to send a case of a 15 per cent allowance for employees ranging from grade one to 19 to the Punjab governor for approval.

The salaries of the staff working in Layyah will also be released under the decision of the Syndicate.

The BZU Syndicate also decided to request the Punjab government to enhance the range of BZU across the province.

