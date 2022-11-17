BZU declares MA results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced results of MA in two subjects here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for BZU said, a total of 103 candidates appeared in Political Science Part-I, first annual examination 2021 out of whom 43 got through.

Overall pass percentage was recorded 43.69.

The varsity also declared the result of MA Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) first annual examination 2021. A total of 175 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 133 passed it. Overall pass percentage was recorded 76, he informed.