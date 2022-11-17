UrduPoint.com

BZU Declares MA Results

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BZU declares MA results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced results of MA in two subjects here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for BZU said, a total of 103 candidates appeared in Political Science Part-I, first annual examination 2021 out of whom 43 got through.

Overall pass percentage was recorded 43.69.

The varsity also declared the result of MA Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) first annual examination 2021. A total of 175 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 133 passed it. Overall pass percentage was recorded 76, he informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

1 hour ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

1 hour ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

2 hours ago

SC declares JUI-Fâ€™s leader plea stop Imran Khanâ€™s long march as â€œinfructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.