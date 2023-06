MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced the result of MSc Physics Part I& 11, First annual examination 2021 and 2022.

According to a notification issued here, a total of 30 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 22 got through.

The overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.33 per cent, says a news release issued here