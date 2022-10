MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Tuesday announced the result of MSc Psychology part I & II, First annual examination 2021.

According to a notification issued here, a total of 338 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 294 got through it.

The overall passing percentage was recorded 86.98.