BZU Disburses Rs 5 Mln PEEF Scholarships
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 08:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) distributed Rs 5 million stipends among 50 students under Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) here.
BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi awarded the scholarships to postgraduate students. Each student received a stipend of Rs 100,000.
Director Scholarships Cell, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Sohail Rashid and others were present, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.