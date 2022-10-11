BZU disburses Rs 5 mln PEEF scholarships

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) distributed Rs 5 million stipends among 50 students under Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) here.

BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi awarded the scholarships to postgraduate students. Each student received a stipend of Rs 100,000.

Director Scholarships Cell, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Sohail Rashid and others were present, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.