BZU disburses Rs 5.2 mln under PEEF scholarship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) distributed Rs 5.2 millions among students of Masters under Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) here on Wednesday.

BZU Pro VC, Dr Muhammad Ali, disbursed the stipends among the students in a ceremony attended among others by Director Scholarship Cell, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Dr Rashida Atiq, Dr Ambreen Aleem, Dr Razia Shabana, Deputy Treasurer, Chaudhary Zahid Mahmood and Scholarship aid officer, Intikhab Alam.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shah advised the students to study diligently.

He lauded the services of scholarship awarding committee.

The Pro VC consoled the students too.