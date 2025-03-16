BZU Earns Global Recognition In QS World Ranking 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has secured a position among top 251-300
universities worldwide in Agriculture and Forestry in the QS World University Rankings 2025.
This milestone highlights Pakistan’s growing excellence in higher education and research.
The achievement credits BZU’s Agriculture Faculty, dedicated faculty members, researchers,
and students for maintaining high academic and research standards. The leadership of Dean
Prof. Dr. Nazim Hussain and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zubair Iqbal played a key role in securing
this global recognition.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zubair Iqbal called the ranking a testament to BZU’s academic and
research excellence.
He emphasized the university’s commitment to modern research and
innovative teaching methods.
Under Prof Dr Nazim Hussain’s leadership, the agriculture faculty has made significant
contributions to sustainable farming, advanced agricultural research, and environmental
projects. The global ranking confirms that BZU’s research meets international standards.
This success boosts Pakistan’s reputation in academia and strengthens BZU’s global standing.
Education experts praised the achievement and expressed confidence in BZU’s continued
rise in global rankings.
