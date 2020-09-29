BZU employee dies in harness

A lineman of Bahauddin Zakariya University electrocuted to death here on Tuesday in line of his duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A lineman of Bahauddin Zakariya University electrocuted to death here on Tuesday in line of his duty.

Sajid Hussain Shah was working on the grid at the University when felt sever shocks of electricity, BZU sources informed.

He was part of maintenance wing of BZU, they informed adding that funeral of the deceased will be announced later on.