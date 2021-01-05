BZU ex chairman Edu deptt Dr Ahamd Farooq dies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :BZU former Chairman of Education Department, Dr Ahmad Faoorq Mash'hadi died at his residence in Wapda Town here on Tuesday.

Funeral prayer of Dr Mash'hadi was offered at Wapda town attended by his university colleagues and relatives.

Among others, Chairman Education deptt, Dr Khalid Khursheed, ASA president, Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, faculty of education deptt offered the funeral.

Meanwhile, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi in his condolence message expressed grief over the demise of retd professor.

He extended his heart felt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for high pedestal of the deceased in Jannah.

BZU Director Media, Dr Umer Farooq Zain, said that Dr Mashadi qualified his PhD in urdu from Bradford University, UK.

He authored several books and was the founding member of education deptt, Dr Zain stated.