BZU Extends Fee Schedule Date For LLB Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

BZU extends fee schedule date for LLB exams

MULTAN, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) ::Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) extended fee schedule date for LLB first, second, third years ( three years programme) and first and second years for five years programme.

Candidates can send admissions with single fee (Rs 4,000) till Nov 12, with double fee by Nov 19 while with triple fee until one week before the commencement of examination.

The date for the examination will be announced later, says an official press release issued here on Thursday.

