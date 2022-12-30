MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University on Friday extended winter vacation from January 2 to 8th January as per the directions of Higher education Department (HED).

A spokesperson for BZU said that the decision was made in view the notification of HED. He informed that the Varsity was closed on account of winter vacations by January 2 which had been extended for a week. The Varsity will reopen on Jan 9, he concluded.