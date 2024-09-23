BZU Gets New VC
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 09:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Higher education Department (HED) on Monday appointed Dr M. Zubair Iqbal as new Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).
The appointment has been made for a period of four years. A notification has been issued in this connection.
Prior to new assignment, Dr Zubair was working as Pro Rector RSI Research and Strategic Initiatives NUML Quetta campus.
APP/mjk
2128 hrs
