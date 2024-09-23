Open Menu

BZU Gets New VC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 09:50 PM

BZU gets new VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Higher education Department (HED) on Monday appointed Dr M. Zubair Iqbal as new Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

The appointment has been made for a period of four years. A notification has been issued in this connection.

Prior to new assignment, Dr Zubair was working as Pro Rector RSI Research and Strategic Initiatives NUML Quetta campus.

APP/mjk

2128 hrs

Related Topics

Quetta Education Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

4 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

4 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

4 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

4 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

4 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

4 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

5 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

5 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

5 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

5 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

8 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan