BZU gets new VC

MULTAN, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) ::Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Dean Sciences at Comsats University Islamabad, has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), here on Thursday.

Punjab Governor and Chancellor BZU Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar notified him as new VC today.

Dr Bhatti had done his MSc in Physics from Punjab University, Lahore while qualified M,Phil ad PhD in Micro and Optive Electronics.

After doctorate, he went to Italy for research work.

In recognition of his services, government conferred upon him Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2011.