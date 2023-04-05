BZU group briefed Mango growers about improving productivity, quality

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A group of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Soil Sciences Department visited a mango farm at Thatta Gurmani, Kot Addu to guide growers on usage and importance of pesticides.Led by Chairman Soil Sciences Department, Dr Jam Niaz Ahmad, the group consisted of two agri dept officers including assistant director, Rana Abbas and Aziz Ahmad Khan.Dr Jam explained to the growers about his project titled "Improving Mango Productivity and Fruit Quality by Using Micro-nutrients" and its results.

He informed them that if they use micro-nutrients Boron and Zinc with Phosphorus and Potash which are macro-nutrients at time of flowering and fruiting, they can get better production with improved quality.

These can also be used in soil application, he said, and added that micro-nutrients could be sprayed on leaves. Rana Abbas briefed them about mango diseases and general management whereas Aziz Khan apprised on fruit insects keeping in view climatic changes.