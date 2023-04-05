Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

BZU Group Briefed Mango Growers About Improving Productivity, Quality

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

BZU group briefed Mango growers about improving productivity, quality

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A group of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Soil Sciences Department visited a mango farm at Thatta Gurmani, Kot Addu to guide growers on usage and importance of pesticides.Led by Chairman Soil Sciences Department, Dr Jam Niaz Ahmad, the group consisted of two agri dept officers including assistant director, Rana Abbas and Aziz Ahmad Khan.Dr Jam explained to the growers about his project titled  "Improving Mango Productivity and Fruit Quality by Using Micro-nutrients" and its results.

  He informed them that if they use micro-nutrients Boron and Zinc with Phosphorus and Potash which are macro-nutrients at time of flowering and fruiting, they can get better production with improved quality.

These can also be used in soil application, he said, and added that micro-nutrients could be sprayed on leaves.  Rana Abbas briefed them about mango diseases and general management whereas Aziz Khan apprised on fruit insects keeping in view climatic changes.

Related Topics

Guide Mango Agri Thatta Kot Addu Bahauddin Zakariya University

Recent Stories

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

6 minutes ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

15 minutes ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

47 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMISâ€™s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMISâ€™s Probation Module in Gujranwala

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

1 hour ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.