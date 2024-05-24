BZU holds annual Pharmacy practice research showcase programme

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Pharmacy Department organised 5th annual Pharmacy Practice Research Showcase programme, where students exhibited their scientific research through posters.

On this occasion, 36 talented students presented their scientific research through posters.

The judges and participants highly praised the students' efforts and the efforts of DSA Dr Fawad Rasool in organising this programme.

Later, BZU VC, Dr M. Ali Shah, distributed honorary shields among the students and the judges Dr Muqarab Akbar, Dr Muhammad Omer Chaudhry and Dr Hamid Manzoor, the Pharmacy D Programme Coordinator Dr Samina Afzal, and DSA Professor Dr Fawad Rasool.