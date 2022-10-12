UrduPoint.com

BZU Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

BZU holds Breast Cancer awareness seminar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Institute of Chemical Science, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), in collaboration with MINAR, on Wednesday, arranged an awareness seminar on breast cancer- a type of cancer that forms in cells of the breast.

Director Multan Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Radiotherapy (MINAR), Dr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar delivered a detailed lecture on symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer in women.

He explained about machinery, equipment and other facilities being extended to the patients at the hospital.

He stated that MINAR was one of the best health facilities in the top 10 cancer hospitals of the country and the most modern in South Punjab.

ICS Director Dr Muhammad Yaqoob shed light on the importance of World Breast Cancer Day and on the moot.

Consultant Oncologists Dr Robina Akhtar and Dr Famia Abdullah told the women participants about self-assessment and different sections of the hospitals.

They asked them to get their mammography tests at different phases of age as a precautionary measure.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.

