BZU Holds First-ever Seraiki Naat Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) hosted its first-ever interdepartmental Seraiki Naat recitation competition, organised by the Seraiki Area Study Centre.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by tributes in honour of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Judges included Prof Dr Altaf Hussain Langrial, Chairman Islamic Studies, and Prof Dr Azra Fazal, Chairperson Arabic.

Director Seraiki Area Study Centre, Prof Dr Rehma Hafeez Imran, congratulated participants, noting that Naat recitation reflects devotion to the Prophet (SAW) and is deeply tied to cultural identity. She said such initiatives not only nurture students’ talent but also strengthen language, culture, and faith.

Students from Agriculture, Islamic Studies, English, Seraiki, urdu, and Mass Communication departments participated.

Tala Saeed (Agriculture) won the first position, Waqas Ahmed (Islamic Studies) secured second, and Ahmad Raza (English) took third. Certificates were distributed to all participants.

Prof Dr Langrial praised the competition as a commendable effort to highlight the region’s intellectual and cultural heritage. He stated that reciting Naats in one’s mother tongue enhances their spiritual impact and reflects the younger generation’s strong devotion.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for national integrity, Muslim unity, the university’s progress, and students’ future success. Prominent poets, writers, and academics including Hakim Mehr Noubahar Khan Dolatna, Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Fayyaz, and researcher Muhammad Ilyas Noonari attended the event.

