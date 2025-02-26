Open Menu

BZU Holds Int'l Conference On Sufism, Spiritualism

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 09:46 PM

BZU holds Int'l Conference on Sufism, Spiritualism

The first International Conference on Sufism and Spirituality was successfully organized by the Bahauddin Zakariya University's (BZU) Institute of Sufism and Spirituality, bringing together renowned scholars and experts from Pakistan and abroad

The conference focused on the teachings of Sufi saints, religious harmony, peace, and fraternity.

Speaking at the event, Professor Dr. Abdul Quddus Sohaib emphasized the conference would serve as a significant milestone in promoting religious harmony, peace, and brotherhood in the region.

Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz, in her address, highlighted that egotism led to societal decay, stressing the need for patience, tolerance, and collective well-being to establish a stable and prosperous society.

Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq remarked that the research and discussions presented at the conference would provide valuable recommendations to address modern-day challenges effectively.

Turkish scholar, Professor Dr. Buland, shed light on the significance of intuition (Wajdan) in maintaining a balance between extremes. He noted that intuition plays a crucial role in shaping a civilized society by fostering moderation and wisdom.

The conference successfully provided a platform for scholarly discussions on the philosophical and practical aspects of Sufism, contributing to interfaith harmony and intellectual discourse.

