BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

Strategic Collaboration for Academic and Innovation Working meeting was held at Bahauddin Zakariya University, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Strategic Collaboration for Academic and Innovation Working meeting was held at Bahauddin Zakariya University, here on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University and the Convener of the event was Dr. Samaza Fatima, Principal of Gilani University Law College. The guests included former judges, chief secretary, commissioner Multan, members of the national and provincial assemblies, social workers and other important personalities. This event will prove to be important for educational improvement and promotion of unique ideas in South Punjab.

VC Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal shared his vision and formulated a strategy for the betterment of the education system in South Punjab with the participants of the event and said that various stakeholders, such as the government, educational institutions and community members, need to be brought on one platform. New ideas and new approaches must be developed, to modernize the education system, promoting regional development through education and improving the economy etc.

Among the guests present at the event were Mr. Justice (retd) Muhammad Khalid Alvi - Member Law College Committee, Former Member Syndicate, BZU, Mr. Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim - Member Syndicate, BZU, Mr.

Fawad Rabbani Hashmi - Additional Chief Secretary Southern Punjab, Mariam Khan - Commissioner Multan, Ali Haider Gilani - MPA, Member Syndicate, BZU, Salman Naeem - MPA Muslim League-N, Sadiq Dogar - CPO Multan, Brigadier Qaiser Mahe, Amirullah Sheikh - Businessman, Social Worker, Khawaja Haq - CEO In Light and World, Malik Ahsan Mahe, Sajjad Haider Maitla - President High Court Bar Association, Multan, Bushra Naqvi - Candidate for President High Court Bar Association, Multan, Mohammad Ali Siddiqui - Advocate Supreme Court, Candidate for General High Court Bar Association, Prof. Aleem Khan - Registrar BZU, B. B. Ali Khan - Registrar UH.

The participants of the event gave their positive views and emphasized that such events help in improving the quality of education.

It was agreed on the need to work with various stakeholders to bring innovation in the education system. The guests appreciated the vision of Vice Chancellor and emphasized that there is a need for socio-economic development through education, which is the need of South Punjab. All the cooperation from the guests was also assured in this regard.

Dr. Muhammad Zubair Iqbal thanked all the guests and participants for gracing event and giving their positive ideas so that the quality of education in South Punjab could be arranged according to the best principles.