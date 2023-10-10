Open Menu

BZU Holds White Coat Ceremony For Aspiring Nutritionists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:56 PM

The Department of Human Nutrition at Bahauddin Zakariya University in collaboration with the Zakariyan Nutrition Society, hosted a momentous White Coat Ceremony to highlight the significance of white coat and the responsibilities attached to their chosen profession

Known nutritionists and faculty members illuminated various facets of the nutrition field, engaging with the students and addressing their inquiries about their career paths. The ceremony, graced by the Dean Faculty of food Science and Nutrition, Professor Dr. Saeed Akhtar, underscored the global symbolism of the white coat in the profession.

Dr. Saeed Akhtar remarked, "The white coat serves as a universal emblem of our commitment to the noble field of medicine, marking the beginning of our journey. It instills in us a profound sense of responsibility, reminding us of the vital role we play in caring for humanity."

Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition, Professor Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, imparted valuable insight to the new students, saying, "This white coat symbolizes your initiation into a noble profession, where the well-being of humanity rests on your shoulders.

It is the first stride towards serving humanity with compassion and expertise”, he remarked

Dr. Khurram Afzal, in charge of student affairs, elaborated on the practical responsibilities attached to the prestigious symbol, urging students to strive for excellence in their roles as future nutritionists.

Dr. Tariq Ismail also highlighted the importance of distinction in the profession, emphasizing the role each student can play in advancing the field of nutrition.

Dr. Adnan Amjad also spoke and stated that nutritionists could perform amicably in promoting health.

Muhammad Ahmed, President of the Zakaria Nutrition Society, commended the society's efforts in organizing awareness programs and seminars in the department. He encouraged new students to actively participate in these initiatives.

The ceremony culminated with the formal inauguration of the elected executive team for the current year. Each member pledged to carry out their responsibilities with unwavering dedication, furthering the mission of the department and the Zakariyan Nutrition Society.

More Stories From Pakistan