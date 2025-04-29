Open Menu

BZU Hosts Conference On Food Value Addition,innovation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 01:10 PM

BZU hosts conference on food value addition,innovation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Department of Food Science at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan on Tuesday organized the second National Stakeholder Conference on Food Value Addition and Innovation.

Alongside the conference,an ideas exhibition was held where graduate and research students showcased their entrepreneurial projects offering practical solutions for innovation and improvement in the food industry.

According to a spokesperon,more than 25 representatives from national food industries,SMEs, businesses,trade organizations,the Ministry of Commerce,civil society,media,academia,BZU’s Business Incubation Centre (BIC) and the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) actively participated in the event.

Discussions highlighted building sustainable food production systems and creating new employment opportunities through value addition.

Speakers emphasized that stronger ties between industry and academia could accelerate innovation,process development and product standardization,boosting trade and job creation at the national level.

SMEs and entrepreneurs shared their success stories,demonstrating how small-scale initiatives,guided by innovation and proper mentorship can significantly contribute to the national economy.

The student projects were highly appreciated by the participants.Several industrialists,traders and business organizations showed keen interest in collaborating with the department to commercialize these innovative projects.

Prof.Dr.Saeed Akhtar,founding Dean of the Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition was the chief guest.Dr.Tariq Ismail,Chairman of the Department of Food Science and Technology, served as the conference focal person.

Speaking on the occasion,Prof.Dr.Saeed Akhtar stressed the urgent need to transform universities into start-up hubs to make them engines of economic growth and to create better employment opportunities for youth.

Other distinguished guests included Prof. Dr. Javed Ahmed (Dean Faculty of Sciences), Prof. Dr. Nazim Hussain Lubber (Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences),Prof. Dr.Muhammad Riaz (Acting Dean Faculty of Food Science), and chairpersons of various departments.

Dr.Tariq Ismail praised the hard work and dedication of the faculty,students and researchers,stating that food value addition and innovation are key to the prosperity and advancement of the food sector.

