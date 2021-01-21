UrduPoint.com
BZU IMS Dept Gets Two Programmes Accreditation From HEC

BZU IMS dept gets two programmes accreditation from HEC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) got accreditation of BBA and MBA from Higher education Commission (HEC) for three years.

Director IMS, Dr Nauman Abbas, said on Thursday that the Institute management was negotiating with NBEAC, an offshoot of HEC for this purpose since long.

He informed that after a recent visit of PEER review committee of NBEAC, they got accreditation.

He stated that BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi felicitated Dean, Dr Shuakat Malik and him on it.

