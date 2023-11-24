Open Menu

BZU Industrial Board Decides Setting Up Endowment Fund

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The meeting of the Industrial Board of the Department of Agricultural Engineering Bahauddin Zakariya University decided to set up an endowment fund here on Friday

The CEOs and directors of the related industries of Agricultural Engineering and representatives of domestic and foreign institutions attended the meeting.

Chairman Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Associate Prof Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, Associate Prof Dr. Muhammad Sultan, Additional Director General AMRI Engineer Shahzad Ahmed, Director WWF Pakistan Engineer Sohail Ali Naqvi, Captain Shahid Rahim CEO Agri-Tech Industry. , Director Agri-Tech Industry Engineer Zahoor Ahmad, CEO Shah Sons Engineer Naeem Ahmed, Engineer Malik and others were present.

Dr. Muhammad Shoaib welcomed the participants

Dr. Fayyaz Ahmed briefed the participants about the performance of the department and ongoing projects.

Asif Hussain Shah highlighted the important role of agricultural engineering in mechanized agriculture. CEO Shah Sons Engineer Naeem Ahmed assured the department of his cooperation.

The performance of the department was also reviewed. Scholarships for MPhil students were also considered and plans were made for industry funding of students' research projects. Apart from this, the Industrial Linkage Office was also inaugurated.

