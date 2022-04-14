UrduPoint.com

BZU Installs Biomedical Incinerator To Dispose Of Animal Waste

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Veterinary Science department installed a biomedical incinerator, a process wherein waste is a combustion chamber and combustion air begins to dry and facilitates volatilization of the waste.

BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, along with Dean faculty of Vet Sciences, Dr Masood Akhtar opened the incinerator.

Dr Kundi appreciated Dr Masood and his team for successful launching of the machine.

Among others Dr Faqir, Dr Irfan Anwar, Dr Owais and faculty members and students attended the ceremony, Briefing on the occasion, Dr Masood Akhtar said that biomedical incinerator was installed to dispose of animal waste according to international standard besides material emitting out of biological laboratories.

He informed that it was been installed at Vet Science dept with the cooperation of Incinerator Association of Bio Risk Management adding that it was first of its kind incinerator in South Punjab which been installed at BZU.

It burns the waste on high temperature within a specific time, the Dean said and added that the department has functional university diagnostic laboratory, health lab, Prof Dr Masood Hi Tech laboratory, Experimental Livestock and poultry farms existed at faculty.

