UrduPoint.com

BZU Issues ADA, ADS Fee Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

BZU issues ADA, ADS fee schedule

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for ADA and ADS first semester for 2021-23 session here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for ADA and ADS first semester for 2021-23 session here on Wednesday .

Single Fee Rs 6,000 can be deposited by March 4, while aspirants can submit forms with double fee with Rs 11,000 by March 17 and with triple fee Rs 16,000 before one week of commencing of examination.

Forms can be downloaded from BZU website and for more information candidates can contact controller examination, said a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Bahauddin Zakariya University March From

Recent Stories

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrori ..

UAE calls for end to appeasement of Houthi terrorist group in Yemen during UN Se ..

25 minutes ago
 Scholar Dr Noor Muhammad successfully defends PhD ..

Scholar Dr Noor Muhammad successfully defends PhD dissertation

37 seconds ago
 DC visits PMUH, expresses annoyance over poor sani ..

DC visits PMUH, expresses annoyance over poor sanitation condition

38 seconds ago
 Encroachment removed to provide clear passage to t ..

Encroachment removed to provide clear passage to traffic, pedestrians: Admin

40 seconds ago
 PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Ignite signs agreement for comprehensive study on ..

Ignite signs agreement for comprehensive study on startup, freelancing ecosystem ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>