BZU issues ADA, ADS fee schedule

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for ADA and ADS first semester for 2021-23 session here on Wednesday .

Single Fee Rs 6,000 can be deposited by March 4, while aspirants can submit forms with double fee with Rs 11,000 by March 17 and with triple fee Rs 16,000 before one week of commencing of examination.

Forms can be downloaded from BZU website and for more information candidates can contact controller examination, said a news release issued here.