BZU issues admission fee schedule for B.Com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for B.Com part I&II second annual 2020 and B.Com part -II annual 2021.

A handout of the BZU issued here on Wednesday said students may submit forms with single fee (Rs 4500) by March 21, 2021 with double fee (Rs 9,000) by March 31 and with triple fee (Rs 13,500) before 10 days of commencement f exams , it stated.

.

The aspirants applying after April 6, 2021 will be allotted centres in Multan only.

This schedule is also valid for Associate Degree in Commerce, it concluded.