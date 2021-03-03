UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BZU Issues Admission Fee Schedule For B.Com

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:30 PM

BZU issues admission fee schedule for B.Com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) issued fee schedule for B.Com part I&II second annual 2020 and B.Com part -II annual 2021.

A handout of the BZU issued here on Wednesday said students may submit forms with single fee (Rs 4500) by March 21, 2021 with double fee (Rs 9,000) by March 31 and with triple fee (Rs 13,500) before 10 days of commencement f exams , it stated.

.

The aspirants applying after April 6, 2021 will be allotted centres in Multan only.

This schedule is also valid for Associate Degree in Commerce, it concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Bahauddin Zakariya University March April May 2020 Commerce

Recent Stories

Govt asked to consider HVAC integral part of const ..

1 minute ago

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, P ..

1 minute ago

ILMA, PIA inks MoU for enhancing cooperation in ed ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 03 Mar 2 ..

1 minute ago

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.