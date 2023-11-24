Open Menu

BZU Issues Result Cards To Two Students On Punjab Ombudsman Orders

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

BZU issues result cards to two students on Punjab Ombudsman orders

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has issued the result cards to two students which were in deadlock, on the orders of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) has issued the result cards to two students which were in deadlock, on the orders of Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan.

Two students named Aneeb-ul-Hasan and Muhammad Hamza Tariq put in an application with the provincial ombudsman in which they stated that they had passed the associate degree program examination from the Institute of Banking and Finance Zakaria University but they were not being issued the result cards due to which they are not able to take further admission.

After the hearing, the Punjab Ombudsman ordered the Controller Examinations BZU to issue the result cards within seven days.

Both the students thanked the Provincial Ombudsman for saving their academic year.

