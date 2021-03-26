BZU, IUB sign MoU for cooperation in pharmacy

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ):Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for mutual cooperation between the two universities in the field of Pharmacy.

BZU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi during his visit to the IUB signed the MoU with IUB Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob. Prof. Mansoor Akbar Kundi also participated in the ongoing International Conference on Federalism, State and Society at the IUB.

He said under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, the IUB is showing remarkable performance in the field of teaching and research.

The participation of national and international delegates in the ongoing conference on the beautiful campus and reflection on the most important topic of national importance was very welcoming.

He said Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob with his God-given administrative skills played a key role in the establishment of Khawaja Ghulam Farid University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan as the Founding Vice Chancellor and now Jamia Islamia is also progressing rapidly under his leadership.

Fixing Chairman Department of Political Science Prof. Dr. Musaur Hussain Bukhari and Focal Person Conference Prof. Dr. Yasmeen Rufi thanked the BZU Vice Chancellor for attending the conference.

Mutual exchange of faculty and students will give a new impetus to teaching and research projects. Promoted joint links with pharmaceuticals and allied industries. Also present on the occasion were Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal, Prof. Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Shah, Chairman Department of Pharmacy Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Dr. Haji Shoaib Department of Pharmaceutics.