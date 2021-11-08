UrduPoint.com

BZU Joins Five Best Performing Varsities For Ehsaas Scholarship Programme

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

BZU joins five best performing varsities for Ehsaas Scholarship programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) joined five top universities of the country wherein Ehsaas Scholarship programme was processed beautifully keeping in view merit.

An assessment team of the programme reviewed the procedures of disbursement of scholarships among the students in 20 varsities of the country recently.

It included BZU among five best performing varsities in this connection because assessment of deserving students was conducted by door-to-door to give scholarship on 100 per cent merit.

BZU Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and in charge scholarships, Dr Muhammad Uzair called on BZU VC Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi and apprised him about it.

The VC expressed joy over the achievement and congratulated Dr Uzair and his team for bringing good name to BZU.

