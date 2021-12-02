BZU Law college arranges law moot

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Gillani Law College on Wednesday organized a law moot, an oral presentation of a legal issue against an opposing counsel and before a judge.

District & Sessions Judge, Muhammad Akmal Khan presided over the competition while BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi was chief guest.

A good number of students were present on the occasion.

Principal Gillani Law College, Rao Habib thanked D&SJ for gracing the competition adding that students learnt a lot from this activity.

Dr Kundi termed it a good addition to the academic session of the college.